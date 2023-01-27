Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (HNVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th.

Hanover Bancorp Price Performance

HNVR stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Hanover Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $142.93 million and a PE ratio of 6.04.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 54,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hanover Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hanover Bancorp to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

