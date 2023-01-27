Haywood Securities Boosts Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target to C$0.40

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark downgraded shares of Superior Gold from a buy rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Superior Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Superior Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of CVE SGI opened at C$0.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$41.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50.

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Superior Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

