HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $19.99. HBT Financial shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 792 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

HBT Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $594.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.49 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

