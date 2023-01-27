HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Trading Down 5.6%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.39 and last traded at $67.42. Approximately 369,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,159,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Company Profile
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
