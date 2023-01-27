Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) CEO Roderick Wong Acquires 1,808,512 Shares of Stock

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) CEO Roderick Wong bought 1,808,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,085,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,808,512 shares in the company, valued at $28,085,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Price Performance

Shares of HSAQ opened at $13.31 on Friday. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSAQ. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 468.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

