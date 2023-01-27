HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Director Alan Schriesheim Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HEICO Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI-A opened at $133.14 on Friday.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

