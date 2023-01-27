HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Alan Schriesheim Sells 15,000 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $169.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $169.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.67.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. HEICO had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $609.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,460,000 after purchasing an additional 199,232 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in HEICO by 14.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,930,000 after acquiring an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

