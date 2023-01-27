HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €39.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 35.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($66.63) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

ETR:HEI opened at €60.10 ($65.33) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €38.73 ($42.10) and a 52 week high of €68.08 ($74.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.16.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.