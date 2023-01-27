Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.40 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) has been given a €2.40 ($2.61) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.00 ($2.17) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €1.66 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. The firm has a market cap of $506.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7.90. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €1.09 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of €3.14 ($3.41). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.48.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

