Hess (NYSE:HES) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $157.85 and last traded at $157.00, with a volume of 227288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.88.

The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.21.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Hess by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average is $128.33.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

