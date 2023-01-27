HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon Sells 13,704 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 13,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $346,574.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $32.27.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 29,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

