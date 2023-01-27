HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,011 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,501 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.3% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $153,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HP by 19.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,968,247 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,295,000 after acquiring an additional 483,673 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.