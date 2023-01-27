Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,987 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $151.76 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

