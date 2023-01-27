Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,188 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,565 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $50.61 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

