Ieq Capital LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IWS stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $122.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.46.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

