Ieq Capital LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $1,180,272.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

