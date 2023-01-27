Ieq Capital LLC Has $626,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 3,467.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Clorox by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $169.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.09.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

