Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,356 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,203.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,203.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,904 shares of company stock worth $2,131,454 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 37.31% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The business had revenue of $509.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

