Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.7% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.8 %

GPN opened at $112.52 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

