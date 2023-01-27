Ieq Capital LLC Sells 568 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Incyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $86.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

