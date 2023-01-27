Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.