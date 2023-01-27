Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Illumina were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $212.78 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $371.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

