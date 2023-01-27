Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 279 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Novartis were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NVS opened at $89.84 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.62. The stock has a market cap of $198.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.