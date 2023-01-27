Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 857 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 113.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 28.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 150.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $217.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.95. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

