Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after buying an additional 428,994 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $217.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,057. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,057. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 109,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,164 and have sold 560,244 shares valued at $23,892,552. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

