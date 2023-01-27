Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $124,297,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,172,000 after purchasing an additional 819,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $95,505,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $111.89 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average of $114.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,017.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

