Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 2,233 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Lincoln National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Lincoln National stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $76.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

