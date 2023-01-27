Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $150.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average of $140.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.91 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

