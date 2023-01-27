Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,685 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,629 shares of the airline’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

