Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Trading Up 6.4 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

