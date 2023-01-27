Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 314,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $72.30 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.