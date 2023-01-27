Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 20,575 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.25.

