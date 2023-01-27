Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Roku were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Roku by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $177.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411 in the last ninety days. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Further Reading

