Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sempra were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sempra by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 303,061 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 201,853 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $160.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

