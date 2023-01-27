Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,291 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Appian were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth about $6,700,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Appian by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $41.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 175,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,580,725.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 665,731 shares of company stock valued at $25,011,785 and sold 7,786 shares valued at $275,579. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Appian Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.