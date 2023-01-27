Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ASML were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 22,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $683.90 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $600.29 and its 200 day moving average is $529.98. The stock has a market cap of $275.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ASML Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.4905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Argus upped their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.