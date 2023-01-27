Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Buys $25,077.15 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $25,077.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,214.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.88 per share, with a total value of $25,045.80.

On Tuesday, January 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.86 per share, with a total value of $25,058.52.

On Friday, January 13th, F Thomson Leighton bought 283 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $25,045.50.

On Wednesday, January 11th, F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.96 per share, with a total value of $25,068.60.

On Thursday, January 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $25,051.50.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, F Thomson Leighton bought 295 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.98 per share, with a total value of $25,069.10.

On Thursday, December 29th, F Thomson Leighton bought 298 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.97 per share, with a total value of $25,023.06.

On Tuesday, December 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06.

On Monday, December 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.07 per share, with a total value of $25,010.58.

On Friday, December 16th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.11 per share, with a total value of $25,022.34.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day moving average is $88.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 122,808 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,642 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

