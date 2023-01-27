Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %
Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
