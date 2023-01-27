Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.