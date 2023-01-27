Insider Selling: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CFO Sells $471,250.00 in Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,117,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,706,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bowlero Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 0.25. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 157.07% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $230.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

