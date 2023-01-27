Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,568,200.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,568,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,670,605 shares in the company, valued at $130,992,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,584,200.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,591,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $1,512,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $1,520,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $1,556,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

IBKR stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

