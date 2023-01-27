International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $1,481,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $110.62 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

