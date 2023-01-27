Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,299,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,426,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,708,000 after purchasing an additional 136,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
RSP opened at $150.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.45.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
