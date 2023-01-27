Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $158.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.82. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $138.73 and a 52 week high of $190.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

