Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Toro Price Performance

TTC stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Toro in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Toro by 90.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Toro by 266.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Toro by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.