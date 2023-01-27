Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 99,322 put options on the company. This is an increase of 52% compared to the average daily volume of 65,351 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $110.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.62. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $128.30.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

