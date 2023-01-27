Investors Buy Large Volume of Sunrun Call Options (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 21,385 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,123 call options.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,551.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,551.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $156,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,564,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,782,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUN opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

