Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 34,481 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 26% compared to the typical volume of 27,312 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

NYSEARCA BOIL opened at $8.12 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $140.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74.

