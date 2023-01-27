Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 16,829 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 101% compared to the typical volume of 8,387 call options.

Canoo Stock Performance

Shares of GOEV opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Canoo will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Canoo

In related news, President Josette Sheeran sold 36,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $53,107.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,361,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,575.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Tony Aquila bought 4,504,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,737,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,868,247.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Josette Sheeran sold 36,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $53,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,361,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,575.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,693 shares of company stock valued at $109,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,458,000 after buying an additional 3,093,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canoo by 24.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,781,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,628 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Canoo by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 832,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Canoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.