Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,973,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 94,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $2,038,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iron Mountain Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

