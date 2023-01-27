iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Holdings Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.47% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 391.3% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.68 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

